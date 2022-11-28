2
Don’t implement Act banning importation of some used vehicles – Trade Ministry to GSA

Alan Kyeremanten, Minister for Trade and Industry

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has directed the management of the Ghana Standards Authority(GSA) to abandon the implementation of Act 891.

The Act passed by Parliament is to ensure road safety by banning the importation of certain types of used vehicles.

According to the Customs (Amendment) Act 2020, Section 61 of Act 891 amended, all used vehicles imported into the country must be accompanied by a certificate of conformance.

Per an earlier directive from the Ghana Standards Authority, no used vehicle will be allowed into the country without the certificate beginning January next year.

Both the Minority and Majority in Parliament have kicked against the move cautioning of revenue losses to government.

Speaking to the media, Ranking Member for Select Committee on Trade and Industry, Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah disclosed the move by the Ministry is to ensure adequate stakeholder engagements since the country is not ready for such a ban.

Ranking Member for the Committee on Roads and Transport, Governs Kwame Agbodza who started the crusade for suspension of the implementation of the Act told Starr News the country will not be ready for implementation of the policy even if it is delayed till the whole of next year.

