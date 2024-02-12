Don't include any key Akufo-Addo appointee in your team - Kofi Bentil warns Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Senior Vice President at IMANI-Africa, Kofi Bentil his revealed his demand to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia regarding the possible inclusion of key members of the current government in his administration if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

According to Kofi Bentil, who has been a strong campaigner for aBawumia presidency, he has made a personal demand to the New Patriotic Party flagbearer not to include any key member of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration in his future government.



“The next government is not Nana Addo’s government and I have found a way to tell Vice President Bawumia that I don’t want to see any key members of this government in his team, if he does that I will criticise him,” he noted on Newsfile.



The statement by the policy analyst comes on the back of Dr Bawumia’s announcement of his key governance plans at a lecture held last week.



Despite the poor performance of the Ghanaian economy under the current administration, Dr Bawumia has appealed to be elected president on the back of his performance as vice president noting his limited power and influence.



Describing himself as a driver’s mate, the vice president made a case to be given the opportunity to write his own story after announcing his decision to reverse some tax policies of the current government which he has served the last seven years as vice president.

While some critics have expressed scepticism about Dr Bawumia’s proposition, the likes of Kofi Bentil have asked for a fair hearing for the vice president noting that former President John Dramani Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress is not a better option.



Speaking on Newsfile, Kofi Bentil described Dr Bawumia’s association with the Akufo-Addo government as his biggest challenge but urged Ghanaian electorate to give the vice president their nod.



“This government has been more corrupt than the Mahama government and that’s disappointing, that’s terrible but that is why this government is going away. If this was a vote for their second term, I would’ve voted them out because I will be voting for Nana Addo and this government.



"But by the design of the constitution, this government, this whole load of people are going away, the biggest baggage Vice President Bawumia has is this government. he is having to pay for the sins of this government…” he stated.



GA/SARA

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Some Ghanaians reject 'President' Bawumia’s promise to scrap three taxes - Watch #TrendingGH on GhanaWeb TV below:



