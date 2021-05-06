Don’t increase transports fares yet – Drivers told

Transports fare have not been increased yet

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) have instructed operators of commercial drivers to hold on with the upward adjustment of transport fares.

Following the increment in fuel prices, there have been concerns by some drivers to increase transport fares.



But in a joint statement issued on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, the two unions announced that deliberations are ongoing to determine a new fare for commuters.



They urged transport operators and the public to exercise restraint as the unions work around the clock to bring some clarity on the issue.



“Negotiations are ongoing appropriate fare adjustment acceptable to all transport operators and the public.”



“We, therefore, entreat all transport operators and the general public to continue to apply the existing fares and disregard any purported announcement of an increase in fares until a new fare is announced.”

The government was on Tuesday forced to reduce the seventeen pesewas margin on the prices of petroleum after backlash from the public.



A statement by the Energy Ministry said that the government listened to the concerns of Ghanaians in making the reductions.



"At a meeting held at the Ministry of Energy earlier today between the Hon. Minister for Energy and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMCS), Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Co Ltd (BOST), the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), the Institute for Energy Policies and Research (INSTEPR), it has been agreed as follows.



“The 17 pesewas per litre increase in fuel margins previously announced by the NPA has been reduced to 9 pesewas per litre effective tomorrow, Wednesday 5th May 2021," the release read.