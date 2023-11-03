Don’t invest in only preparing NSMQ teams – Prof. Kaufamnn to old students

Host of NSMQ, Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann

The host of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann has called on the Old Student Associations not to skew investments they make in their respective schools in one direction.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Professor Kaufamnn stated that the investment by the old students should be targeted at the wider student population.



“Yes, I know the old students are investing in their schools, which is a very positive thing but I hope that they are not only investing in their NSMQ teams. They should invest so that the positive effect extends to the wider student population.



“If they are doing that, that is wonderful. But I plead with all of us. We need to raise the level of critical thinking in this country,” she stated.

According to the NSMS host, when the investment is widespread it will help students in diverse ways.



“Take time to find out about our rules. So that when something happens you will figure out if I have really been biased or not or whether I am following the rules. Which we all agreed to before we began,” she stated.