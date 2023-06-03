Don't join politics straight from school - Former Power Minister advises aspiring politicians

Dr Kwabena Donkor

Dr Kwabena Donkor, former Power Minister and Member of Parliament for Pru East has offered advice to young Ghanaians with political ambitions, urging them not to enter politics straight from school.

In a recent interview with GhanaWeb's Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, he emphasized the importance of gaining practical experience before venturing into political office. Dr Donkor, known for his extensive background in the energy sector, highlighted the significance of bringing valuable expertise to parliamentary roles.



He suggested that individuals should first explore opportunities in various sectors such as industry, business, academia, or entrepreneurship to acquire relevant skills and knowledge.



“I advise the youth and personally I will think of that I would discourage people from coming into political office straight from school. I will think of that I would discourage people from coming into political office straight from school.



“I will rather encourage people to work, and gain some experience whether in industry, in business, academia and entrepreneurship. What are you bringing into parliament? If you come to Parliament, especially at the Committee stage, the most effective people are people who bring something on board. For example, when it comes to the energy space, I've been the chief executive of Bost. I've been deputy minister for energy. I've been chief as the country of Petroleum Commission, all before becoming an MP. So, I bring something on board,” he told GhanaWeb’s Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese

Dr. Donkor's insights serve as a reminder that a combination of academic qualifications and practical experience can greatly benefit those aspiring to serve in political office. It is hoped that his words will inspire future leaders to embark on a path that combines theoretical knowledge with real-world application, ultimately contributing to the progress and prosperity of the nation.











YNA/KPE