Don’t joke with coronavirus – Kofi Akpaloo tells Ghanaians

Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo

Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo has urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the free coronavirus vaccination which is ongoing.

He furthered that the coronavirus pandemic is deadly hence, the need for Ghanaians to safeguard their lives by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



Mr. Akpaloo made these remarks after he took the COVID-19 vaccine jab Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Valco hospital in Accra.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the founder of LPG announced that, “I just had my jab at the Valco Hospital and so I want to encourage to also go and take yours. It is very necessary to prevent this COVID from happening to you. It’s very serious out there and those who have been contracted with this virus, please it is not a joke, don’t play with it.



“I want you to take life seriously and I want you to go out there and take yours because I just took mine,” he added.

So far prominent people in the country, including President Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo have been vaccinated.



Vice President Bawumia and his wife, former President John Dramani and his spouse, media personalities, and some key entertainment industry players have publicly taken their COVID-19 vaccine.



Ghana received the first batch of 600,000 AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra in February 2021.



Ghanaians in Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi started taking the first dose of the vaccine on March 2, 2021.