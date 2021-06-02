‘Don’t joke with my petition’ – Amenfi West MP cautions IGP, Interior Minister

Member of Parliament for Amenfi West, Eric Afful

Member of Parliament (MP) for Amenfi West, Eric Afful has served notice of any cover-up attempt in response to his petition seeking investigations into the assault on constituents by national security operatives led by DSP Samuel Azugu in a supposed raid will be exposed.

In an interview with TV XYZ News’ Wisdom Hededzome, the MP said he is not treating the incident lightly.



"I am a member of Parliament and I want justice to be done to the people of Amenfi West,” he stressed.



The CCTV footage originally secured by investigative media portal, The Fourth Estate shows the alleged team from National Security led by DSP Samuel Azugu, arriving in a Toyota V8 Land Cruiser, wielding AK 47s and dressed in mufti with their faces masked.



Witnesses say they sized cash, local and foreign currencies, some quantity of gold and physically assaulted constituents including taxi drivers, petty traders around the Chinese-owned casinos.

The Inspector-General of Police has already ordered an investigation into the incident but MP for Amenfi West, Eric Afful who filed a petition says he is closely monitoring.



He has served notice any slightest suspicion of cover-up will compel him to opt for other options. he however hopes the IGP’s office, the Interior and National Security Ministers will collectively take the matter up seriously.



“If I don’t hear anything after next week, I am going to use other medium and other tools that MPs have to let them give me the demands I am talking about. I am putting up an urgent question to invite the Minister for Interior to come and answer these questions that I am demanding from them,” he warned.