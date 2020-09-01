Politics

Don’t just legalize Okada; add prostitution too - Asafo Adjei jabs Mahama

Former President, John Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has been criticized for promising to legalize the commercial operation of motorbikes popularly known as Okada.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during his tour of Kpando in the Volta Region promised to legalize Okada business if voted into office in 2021.



According to him, the Okada business has become a means of sustenance for young people who are unemployed.



“our law says okada is illegal, but it is a reality it has come to stay and you can’t stop it. So, I say when we come into office, we legalize it but we will regulate it” he stated that

However, some of his critics disagree.



A member of the Communication team of the NPP, Asafo Adjei in a panel discussion on Neat FM told the NDC flagbearer that since he wants to legalize Okada with the intention of creating jobs, he should also include prostitution.



"I am not against okada; it is one of the affordable means of transportation but what will you gain if you promise to legalize okada. Should we clap for you? Does legalizing it means you have purchased motorbike for those interested. Is this a policy from a former President? He has not changed nor learned his lessons…(in that case) then tell (former) President Mahama to legalize prostitution because they are more than the okada riders. legalize prostitution and let us know that you are creating jobs" he told the NDC flagbearer.

