Don't just moderate, speak the truth you know - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to Sefa Kayi

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has asked host, Kwame Sefa Kayi, to add his voice to the calls from government to get Ghanaians pay the proposed new taxes aimed at getting the economy back on track.

Contributing to a discussion on the 2021 Budget Statement on the Kokrokoo show Friday, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame said it was imperative for the popular broadcaster to use his medium to educate the masses on the need to pay the said taxes.



“Surprisingly, I've heard people suggesting that government should rather stimulate the economy but how do you do that without injecting resources? Injecting the resources also requires funds and where do we get that funds from? So I believe that instead of going for external borrowing, we must be self-supporting to reduce the country's destock,” he said.



He continued, “So Kwame, don't just moderate, you are like a referee so as you allow people to use your medium to share their grievances, you must also speak the truth you know to safe our nation.”

“It is the responsibility of all of us to come to the discussion table and find a solution,” he added.



The government through the 2021 budget statement and economic policy proposed new taxes on petroleum products, 1% Covid-19 Health Levy on VAT Flat Rate Scheme and 1% on the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) as part of revenue measures to help the economy recover from the effects of the global pandemic.



Responding to the proposed new taxes, however, the MP maintained that it is to help the country recover from the setback and get the economy back to its previous state.