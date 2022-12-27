Don’t let Free SHS be your only legacy – UG lecturer to Akufo-Addo

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah Asante, has warned that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's only legacy will be the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme if he fails to reshuffle his government.

Speaking in a Peace FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, on Monday, December 26, 2022, Dr Asante said that calls for the president to sack his non-performing minister of state are long overdue.



He added that the insistence of the president on maintaining his appointees will certainly have an impact on the electoral fortunes of his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“There is something called political cost. If your mother is dead but you keep saying she is alive, let her resurrect for us to see. The president has been saying that his ministers are performing well but you and I know that, that is far from the truth.



“Because if they were performing well, we will not be in the current situation we find ourselves in... He should close his eyes and sack his ministers who are not performing well and bring in people who can do the job.

“He should put his feet on the ground and sack his ministers who have failed so that he will leave a legacy. So that in the future if the Free SHS is mentioned other achievements will be added to honour his name,” he said in the Twi dialect.



Watch the interview in the video below:







IB/FNOQ