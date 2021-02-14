Don't let anyone abuse your wife; children aren't sold at Melcom - Manasseh Azure

Manasseh Azure Awuni is an investigative journalist

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has indicated that children aren't like commodities that can be bought in a shop like Melcom.

Without provocation, in what appears to be admonishments in a series of Facebook posts, the first of which is directed at married men on Valentine's Day, the anti-corruption journalist, implored them not to give room to anybody, even close relatives like their parents, to abuse their wives on the grounds of childlessness.



He said that not even father or mothers should be permitted to "abuse your wife because she is unable to bear children."



He added that, for any man who allows such a thing to take place, they must surely be "extremely stupid."

In his subsequent posts, he advised both men and women on the need to love and to submit, tenets of marriage that he believes should go both ways.





