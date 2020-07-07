General News

Don’t panic, Accra Girls coronavirus cases under control - GES, GHS to parents

The Ghana Education Service has through a joint statement with the Ghana Health Service confirmed that six students, a teacher, and a spouse have tested positive for Coronavirus in Accra Girls SHS.

The affected persons, the statement assured have been separated from non-contacts.



Also, testing of all contacts has commenced, the statement added.



It further disclosed parents of all students who have tested positive would be allowed to visit their wards.



Parents were also assured everything was being done to ensure the safety of students.



Read the full statement below:















Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.