Don’t panic about Asiedu Nketiah, Fifi Kwetey, we’ll face them – Kennedy Agyapong assures NPP supporters

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has called for calm among members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the newly-composed National Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Kennedy Agyapong claims that the NDC has paraded propaganda merchants and that the NPP has the competence and knowledge to douse the propaganda machinery of the NDC.



Recounting a personal experience he endured at the hands of the NDC, Kennedy Agyapong disclosed that during President Kufuor’s reign, a bank account of his which was redundant was wired a huge amount of money.



Kennedy Agyapong claims that the money was from the NDC as they wanted to use it against him.



He warned that this time around, any propaganda scheme rolled out by the NDC will be crushed by the governing NPP.



“Nobody should panic about Asiedu Nketiah and Fifi Kwetey. They are just propagandists and we will face them. I can assure you that we are going to face them. They spread some lies some time ago. I had an account under the Kufuor administration and they put some huge money into it. I had money more than that amount though. I had never saved at that bank but they went around spreading falsehoods.



“This time, we have to fight back and not sit there and allow them. We are not going to allow that because if you give them the space, the lie will become the truth. I assure everybody not to panic. If they come with that their tactics, we’ll beat them with home sense,” he said.

Kennedy Agyapong’s statement resonates with the position of the New Patriotic Party.



At a press conference on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong assured of the readiness of the party to battle with the NDC.



“We are ready to engage them on politics of issues, and not propaganda and deceit. We invite them to debate us on the records of good governance to enable the good people of Ghana to make informed decisions in 2024,” he said.



At the NDC Congress held on December 17, 2022, Johnson Asiedu Nketia is now the Chairman of the NDC whiles Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey clinched the General Secretary position.



The Delegates also settled on Joseph Yammin as the National Organiser.