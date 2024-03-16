Don’t panic; government can’t disrupt the internet on election day – Omane Boamah

Dr. Omane Boamah

The Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Omane Boamah, has asked members of the NDC not to panic about the internet challenges being experienced in Ghana.

Some sections of the public are of the view that the issue is a dress rehearsal for the 2024 elections, as the government intends to jam the internet on election day.



But in a post on Facebook, the Director of Elections allayed the fears of people who were of that view.



He asked them not to panic, indicating that “this disruptive development is part of the reason we keep emphasising the need to recruit quality human resources for the activities lined up before, during, and after voting until Jean Mensa declares HE John Dramani Mahama President.”.



He urged members of the opposition to continue to work on human resource mobilization and allow the leadership of the political party to handle the issue.



Read his statement below:



Following the major disruption of data services yesterday, which I cannot rule out as a cyberattack until proven otherwise, many have expressed genuine concerns about the upcoming December 7, 2024 elections.

Your concerns are genuine and germane! But don’t panic!!!



This disruptive development is part of the reason we keep emphasising the need to recruit quality human resources for the activities lined up before, during, and after voting until Mrs. Jean Mensa declares HE John Dramani Mahama President.



I urge you to concentrate on what lies within your control instead of thinking IT is the one and only solution to electoral problems.



Let’s continue to work on human resource mobilisation and training across the country.



And I’ll add, leave the rest to us.



The government of Ghana, together with local and international stakeholders, must also provide accurate and verifiable information about the cause(s) and causal associations that led to this data disruption because citizens deserve to know.