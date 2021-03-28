Don’t pin your water challenges on us – Small-scale miners to Ghana Water Company

A photo of illegal miners

Small-Scale Miners Association has hit back at the Eastern Regional branch of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) for accusing illegal miners of being part of the water shortages problem in some parts of the country.

Refuting the claim, the President of the Concerned Small-Scale Miners Association, Nana Kwadwo Preprah said it is unfair for GWCL to attribute their challenges at work to the activities of small-scale mining in the country.



According to him, GWCL has over the years been fraught with this problem hence, should look for a long-lasting solution to end this canker.



“This is not the first time the Ghana Water Company has run out of water. They have experienced a series of water shortages. I do not think it is fair to pin the challenge down on small-scale miners per se.”



Mr Preprah averred that their work (small-scale mining) contributes to the growth of the Ghanaian economy, therefore, cannot abruptly stop mining on a small scale.

“We cannot put a stop to mining, because take it or leave it makes substantial contributions to the economy. So we can at least find a way around it,” he added.



Some parts of Accra and the Eastern region are currently experiencing water rationing.



There have been cases where water treatment plants at Osino, Bunso, and Kyebi have been shut down because of the activities of illegal miners.



The Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Water Company Limited, Kwadwo Daase appealed to the government to streamline the activities of illegal miners to stop further difficulties.