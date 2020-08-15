General News

Don't postpone 2020 elections - Kabila to EC

Acting General Secretary of Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh has cautioned the Electoral Commission not to succumb to any pressures to postpone or cancel this year's Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

According to James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila, there will be chaos next year should the 2020 elections be called off.



He spoke on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' regarding the just-ended voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC).



He held strongly that the Electoral Commission and the nation have only no option other than to hold the elections this year.

Kabila complimented the EC for a sucessful registraton exercise but addressed the strong opposition for the December 7 polls to come off amidst the COVID-19 situation.



He briefly directed a message to the opponents of this year's elections saying, “if we were not able to hold elections this year, you can imagine what would happen in 2021. There would be chaos. And as for those arguing that the Chief Justice could act, the Chief Justice could only act on an existing term of a Presidential office. By January 6th, 2021, there will be none. So, on what authority would he have been acting?''





