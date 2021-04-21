Don’t read personal agenda into our forum – NDC cadres clarify

The NDC Democratic Platform Initiative

Organisers of the NDC Democratic Platform Initiative have dismissed concerns that its first public forum last Saturday was used by speakers to launch personal attacks.

They stressed: “We would not tolerate this”.



This was contained in their communique issued after the forum.



The People’s Forum, as it was called, was held at Tema with former Minister of State Dan Abodakpi serving as Chairman and former Ablekuma South Member of Parliament Fritz Baffour serving as moderator.



Out of the four speakers lined up, Huudu Yahaya could not turn up “because of a family tragedy that compelled him to be in Tamale that weekend”.



But Goosie Tanoh, Ebe Bright and Benjamin Kunbuor turned up as the speakers.

The organisers said inasmuch as they are happy with the public discourse the Forum has generated, it will not respond in same measure the “unfortunate” angry reactions.



They clarified that they invited the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who rather failed to respond to the invitation.



“We will continue to reach out to our leaders and seek their support and participation in our Forums.



“Second, no one has used our platform to launch any personal attacks or false accusations. We would not tolerate this. We take a position of collective responsibility for the state of our Party today -and it's future.



“Those who are reading personal agendas into this are sadly mistaken.”