Don’t recognize Akufo-Addo as president-elect - Group

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

Pro-democracy group, Respect My Vote Movement has petitioned the governments of 20 countries across the world and international organizations not to recognize Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President-elect in the just ended disputed Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in Ghana.

Some of the governments and international organizations include the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, the Federal Republic of Germany, The Peoples Republic of China.



The rest include: The United Nations, The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.



Respect My Vote has called on these governments and international organizations to withhold any support to the government of Ghana until the disputes around the election are resolved.



The group contends that the Electoral Commission’s declaration of wrong results in the just-ended elections constitutes a subversion of the will of the people which is a treasonable act and punishable by death under the Constitution of Ghana.

The group also reported the Akufo-Addo government for the use of brute force in brutalizing ordinary citizens during the elections as part of the plans to rig the Polls leading to the death of 7 innocent unarmed civilians.



The group further revealed the systematic use of the police and the judiciary by the Akufo-Addo government as objects of oppression and abuse of fundamental human rights and freedoms.



It may be recalled that the Electoral Commission declared the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on 9th December and subsequently changed the results on the 10th and 15th in a dramatic fashion in favour of Akufo-Addo.

