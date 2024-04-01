Don’t replace hard copy bibles with online versions – Pastor

File photo

Source: GNA

Pastor Francis Kodom of Deeper Life Bible Church in the Sunyani Municipality has cautioned Christian youth to refrain from the practice of using online Bible versions instead of printed copies during church services.

He expressed worry about the uncontrolled use of online Bible versions downloaded on mobile phones nowadays, which apparently tends to distract and deny many unsuspecting youth the required blessings from God during church services.



Pastor Kodom suggested that the youth change from such practices and ensure that they use their online Bibles only for private studies in their homes and schools.



The man of God gave the advice during an Easter retreat of the youth division of the church at Ayakomaso, near Nsoatre in the Sunyani West Municipality.

Hundreds of young people drawn from the various districts and locations of the church gathered to attend the four-day retreat of the church on the theme “The all-sufficient Jesus.”



The Easter Retreat has created an opportunity for young people to listen to live transmission sermons via satellite from Dr William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry.



He said social media handles like WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook had numerous benefits, but users who cannot control themselves in their use had caged their souls, unable to liberate themselves.