Don’t rush for jobs after SHS, seek higher education – Gideon Boako

Dr Gideon Boako, Spokesperson to the Vice-President

Spokesperson to the Vice-President, Dr Gideon Boako, has admonished parents to encourage their children to pursue higher education after senior high school instead of rushing into the job market.

Dr Boako said socio-economic challenge sometimes becomes a major hindrance, however, quality education calls for sacrifice, stressing that investing in education goes a long way to position the child well for the job market.



Speaking to the congregants of the Roman Catholic Church at Yamfo in the Tano North Constituency, Dr Boako said students must seize opportunities to add value to themselves instead of chasing after early employment to support the family.



He was at the church at the invitation of Rev. Father Francis Ayana, the Parish Priest.



According to him, education was a shared responsibility and that a country that failed to develop its people intellectually faced the challenge of opting out of the ‘global village’ where knowledge and transformation were the order of the day.

Dr Boako said children needed to be adequately prepared to develop specific sets of moral and academic skills and abilities at the pre-school level before they graduated to the basic school and subsequently to the tertiary level.



He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will continue to increase the manpower resources and teaching facilities, including the use of ICT teaching aids of public tertiary institutions to support the expected increases in student population from the Free SHS graduates.



He said the government will continue to inject standards and professionalism into the education sector. It will ensure that teacher education and continuous professional development, working conditions, recruitment and retention, career structure and pathways for progression among others are upscale.



Dr Boako also visited the chief of Susuanso Nana Obrimpong Antwi Tabiri who was marking his 55th anniversary at Susuanso in the Tano North Constituency.