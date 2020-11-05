Don’t sack any student because of PTA dues – Education Minister warns headmasters

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education

Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said any headmaster who will prevent a student from enjoying the government’s free Senior High School policy because of Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) dues will be sacked.

The PTA dues, he said, cannot prevent a student from enjoying the free SHS policy because the government has taken care of all expenses of the student.



The government, he said, has taken care of the student's uniform, textbook, exam fees, revision notes, among others under the free SHS policy.



He, therefore, entreated parents to report to his office any headmaster or headmistress that prevents their wards from schooling for their inability to pay PTA dues.

Dr. Prempeh noted that 51,000 results were held in 2016 in the erstwhile Mahama administration because of school fees.



He noted that because President Akufo-Addo has Ghanaians at heart, he introduced the free SHS to take care of students.



Dr. Prempeh said these at the opening of a 450-bed capacity boys dormitory block at Fomena TI Ahmadiyya Senior High School on Wednesday, October 4, 2020, as part of President Akufo-Addo’s four-day campaign tour of the Ashanti region.