Don't shed blood for any politician; they're not worth it – NCCE

Chairperson of the NCCE, Kathleen Addy

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on politicians to contribute to the nation’s development agenda rather than resorting to violence and intimidation to advance their political career.

According to the chairperson of the NCCE, Kathleen Addy, a politician’s contribution to the development of a country should not be marked by an act of violence and denigration in the course of attaining power.



Speaking at a press briefing here in Accra on the country’s Constitution Day, Saturday, January 7, 2023, Ms Addy cautioned all political leaders to abstain from all acts of violence and illegality during the general elections come 2024.



“Dear political actor, kindly hear our plea from the National Commission for Civic Education and challenge yourself to be part of the solution and not the problem,” she entreated.



The Chairperson of the NCCE further admonished citizens to be watchdogs against politicians who might use intimidation or violence to further their agendas at the expense of innocent lives.



“Fellow citizens it is our duty to punish politicians who employ insults, intimidation and violence in their quest for power and position.

“Let’s deny them what they seek so they will learn their lesson.



“From now till December 2024 and beyond, not a single drop of blood should be shed for political gain.



“No politician is worth it.



“By all means, actively participate in the election processes but do not be lured into illegal activities,” she emphasised.