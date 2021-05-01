Don't spare individuals involved in galamsey – Nana Kay to security agencies

Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah popularly known as 'Nana Kay' is a member of NPP's communications team

A member of NPP's communications team, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay), has stated that Security agencies must not spare anyone caught involving in illegal mining (galamsey).

Nana Kay believes the Security agencies (military) must check and arrest persons associated with such an act.



“The military shouldn’t spare any person. If the military doesn’t take such steps to protect our water and lands, I shudder to think about how the landscape will look like in the next 5/10 years. The possibility looms that, if we don’t take the necessary measures quickly and save these things, it won’t take long before we start importing water into this country,” he told Reynold Agyemang the host of ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Kingdom FM 107.7.



He is however confident that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is incapable of shielding government officials, traditional leaders, and other high-profile personalities involved in illegal mining.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has opened a national dialogue on small-scale mining dubbed 'A national consensus to stop the menace'.



In line with the President’s objective, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has also embarked on a mission to address the menace.



He has pledged his full commitment towards ending galamsey in Ghana.