Don’t step foot in our palace – Tema Traditional Council to Carlos Ahenkorah

Tema West MP, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah

The woes of embattled MP, Carlos Ahenkorah continues to deepen as he has now been barred from stepping foot in the palace of the Tema Traditional Council.

The Council has warned the Tema West Member of Parliament not to visit the palace, observing that he has never accorded the institution the respect it deserves since he was elected.



The fury of the council is so high that it will not grant Mr Ahenkorah a seat should he even visit the palace with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Disclosing the stance taken by the Council to Tema East MP, Titus Glover, the Shipi of the council, Nii Armah Somponu III said it will embarrass Carlos Ahenkorah should he make a mistake of visiting the place.



“Let me be clear with you and say this once again, we do not want to see Carlos Ahenkorah here at the palace. His demonstration of attitude since he became MP for Tema West towards is clear that he doesn’t respect or recognize us and the paramountcy.



“If we see him at the palace, I can bet you that we will embarrass him in the full glare of the people. If, on the other hand he plays smart to accompany the president to our event, we will politely sack him to save the image of the president,” Nii Armah Somponu III is quoted by The Chronicle.

Carlos Ahenkorah was a deputy Minister for Trade and Industry until a display of ‘callousness’ cost him his position.



The MP defied doctor’s advice to visit registration centres when after he had tested positive for COVID-19.



His actions generated uproar on social media resulting in his forced resignation.



He has also come under pressure from some institutions to step down as MP and not contest the December 2020 elections.

