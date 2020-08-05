Politics

Don’t take credit for UESD – Yilo Krobo NDC to Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

The Yilo Krobo Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo “not to revisit his usual habit of taking credit for what he has no hand in” achieving, as the main campus of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) at Somanya, Eastern Region, is about being opened.

The construction of UESD started under the presidency of Mr John Dramani Mahama in 2016.



Mr Mahama noted during the sod-cutting ceremony that the university will be a multi-campus institution, whose main campus would be “on this site and the second campus will be constructed in Donkorkrom on the Afram plains also in the Eastern Region.”



A statement issued by the Yilo Krobo arm of the NDC on Wednesday, 5 August 2020 and signed by the party’s Constituency Communication Officer, Emmanuel Akumatey Okrah, said: “We are happy today because one of the dreams of the NDC has come to fruition”.



“A dream given birth to by the late Prof. J.E.A Mills, carried through and made possible by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama as President, and Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as Minister of Education.



“A vision by the NDC in making sure that all 10 regions at the time, had public universities.”



The party further commended former President Mahama and his running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, “who was instrumental in the project when she served as Minister of Education” for the project.

It continued that it is “however, saddened by the fact that the project, which should have seen a satellite campus established at Donkorkrom did not materialise because the NPP government decided to take that project to Kyebi, the hometown of Nana Akufo-Addo.”



The statement saluted the NDC Minority Caucus in Parliament, for “spotting the plot by the NPP government to move the main campus from Somanya”.



“We cannot end without giving praise to the chiefs and youth of Krobo land, who stood their ground with a series of demonstrations, which eventually compelled the government to stick to the original plan.



“However, we take note that there is a seeming shortfall with regard to the number of building facilities before this commissioning.”



The Yilo Krobo NDC further reminded President Akufo-Addo “not to revisit his usual habit of taking credit for what he has no hand in, and to appreciate the efforts of his predecessor John Dramani Mahama, who we celebrate today.”



It added: “To the people of Donkorkrom and environs whose hopes have been dashed, we say a future NDC government will construct the satellite campus of the same university at Donkorkrom since it is our vision to do so.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.