Don't think you're going to win 2024 elections, NPP is 'quietly strategizing' - Allotey Jacobs tells NDC

Bernard Allotey Jacobs and former President John Dramani Mahama

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has asked the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to rejoice thinking they will win the 2024 elections because of the current economic situation under the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to him, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) won't be easy to beat in the 2024 elections.



He gave this admonition to the NDC while analyzing the by-election held at Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday.



He noted that the outcome of the by-election shows the NPP is building a strong organization towards the next elections.

"They shouldn't be sitting down and saying that, because of the economic situation, they will win the 2024 elections. The NPP is quietly strategizing, building its organization towards 2024," he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.



He commended the NPP over their victory as their candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim, was declared winner in the by-election by the Electoral Commission.



Yaw Anim polled 15264 and the National Democratic Congress' candidate, Kwasi Amankwaa had 3723 votes.