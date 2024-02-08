Don’t throw National Service away, you’ll create a deficit – Asah Asante to Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

A senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana–Legon, Dr. Asah Asante has advised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to reconsider his decision to throw the National Service Scheme away.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in addressing ministers, leadership of the NPP, and party supporters at UPSA in Accra, disclosed that as part of his plans for the youth National Service Scheme will no longer be mandatory under his presidency.



“National Service will no longer be mandatory and students will have the option to decide whether to do National Service,” the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flag bearer reiterated.



Speaking on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the senior political science lecturer says he disagrees with the position of the Vice President of the National Service.



“I disagree with him. The National Service, if you look at it carefully, is one of the areas that have come to support this government, the government is running away simply because they have not been able to pay them and pay a realistic amount of money to them,” Dr. stated.

He said the National Service Personnel Scheme has been really helpful to the rural areas where there are challenges with human resources.



“You go to certain rural areas you will realize their support. National Service plays a key role so why are you taking it away? I thought that we could have really improved it and made sure that they receive their allowances on time and then you direct them to another area".



“I think that the Vice President must relook at that and come up with something else. Throwing National Service away no, it is going to be a big deficit in our way of life,” Dr. Asante stated.