Don’t trade your integrity for politics – Kweku Baako cautions Professor Opoku-Agyemang

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper found it challenging criticizing Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang over her statement against the Free Senior High School initiative.



Professor Opoku-Agyemang in a recent interview with Woezor TV highlighted challenges with the program and appealed to the government to engage stakeholders in addressing the issues.



The vice-presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 elections sought to downplay the success chalked by the 2020 batch of SHS graduates in the 2020 West Africa Secondary Certificate Exam.



She said “we have also heard and seen students who wrote an exam, came out and it was like, you know we had an earthquake in this country, it wasn’t like one school or two schools… this same group's performance is supposed to be outstanding that we shouldn’t be talking, it is the group I am referring to,” she said.

She added, “And they went and wrote the exams we heard of the leakage of the exams, we heard of invigilators being compromised, we heard many things and we also saw the students come out and speak about, ‘no this is not what we were told will happen’, now these students have As and we are happy? It is up to us.”



Kweku Baako on Asaase Radio admitted to having a challenge in taking on the former Education Minister due to the great amount of respect he has for her.



Baako said that he did not agree with her assessment of the program but could not attack it because he revers her as a renowned educationist.



He however urged Professor Opoku-Agyemang not to trade her credibility for partisan politics.



“This point about we heard some students, or this student say this is not what we were told will happen, what does that mean? That means that the leakage thing is the flight of somebody’s imagination because if indeed there was a deliberate attempt to coach and lead, we wouldn’t have the students out there protesting,” he said.



“I really respect her, and indeed, I admire her. Elevating her to a running mate was also a plus. But it appears if we are not careful… there could be a certain… it is so difficult if you want to critique such a personality. You have to be proportionate,” Baako Jnr stated.