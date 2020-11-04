Don’t trivialize my report on Agyapa - Special Prosecutor hits back

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has reacted to the response from the presidency on his risk assessment report on the Agyapa Royalties Agreement.

According to him, his work must be taken seriously and not trivialized.



The Special Prosecutor in a statement noted that: “I do not intend to be patronized as the Special Prosecutor as Mr. Eugene Arhin appears to have conveyed by the statement issued under his hand. Analysis of the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessments are a serious anti-corruption tool with very serious consequences for any country dedicated to fighting corruption and making corruption a high-risk enterprise.



"The sixty-four (64) page report was analyzed and assessed professionally and referenced with detailed analysis of the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment of the Agyapa Royalties Transactions from which no one can just pick and choose what he wants. The documents and the facts are real and were not manufactured by the Special Prosecutor.”

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor was either seriously intended to prevent and fight corruption or was only intended as a show piece to be trivialized. The sixty-four (64) page report must be taken seriously to make corruption a very high-risk venture in Ghana,” he added.



