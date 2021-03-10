‘Don’t turn parliament into a playground’ – Bagbin ‘shuts down’ singing MPs

Speaker Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, spoke for the first time on the noisy conduct of some lawmakers during President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s presentation of the State Of The Nation Address, SoNA.

Bagbin said he did not want to talk about what happened in parliament during the president’s March 9 address, referring to noisy interruptions, boos and jeers from both sides of the house during the presentation.



When some MPs attempted to start a chant during the debate of SoNA, which started today; Bagbin stressed that the chamber was not a musical theater and he was not going to allow lawmakers to turn the chamber into a playground.



“Honourable members, this is not a musical theater. What happened in parliament yesterday, I don’t want to talk about it. Don’t turn parliament into a playground, I am not going to tolerate that at all,” he said.

The house quietened subsequently as NDC MP for Asunafo South, Eric Opoku; continued his submissions on the address. His submission came after Okaikwei North MP, Patrick Yaw Boamah had submitted the majority’s main commentary on the address.



Lawmakers are currently continuing with the debate which is expected to last from today till tomorrow. Speaker Bagbin has vacated his seat for the first deputy speaker after the main submissions were concluded.