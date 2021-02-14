Don't use February 14 to promote promiscuity - Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu is Leader of the Minority caucus in Parliament

Leader of the Minority caucus in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has explained that the celebration of February 14 as a day of love is not a license for people to indulge in promiscuity.

In a video message to the public as the world marks Valentine's Day, and in Ghana, as the country celebrates National Chocolate Day today, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South encouraged all to patronize made-in-Ghana chocolates to promote the economy.



"Eat chocolate, stay health, and grow Ghana. Eat cocoa not for purposes of observing 14th February for purposes of promiscuity, but 14th Feb use it to contribute to the growth of Ghana's economy.

"By eating chocolate, our proud cocoa product, it makes you healthy. It can reduce high blood pressure and make you mentally sharp - you didn't know that it is an indulgent trait? Eat chocolate, grow Ghana," he said.



