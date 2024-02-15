Don’t use Val's Day to discuss cocoa here - Doyoe Cudjoe slams colleagues in parliament

The Second Deputy Minority Whip, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, has criticized her colleagues in parliament for discussing cocoa on Valentine's Day instead of focusing on matters of love and appreciation.

In a statement delivered in parliament on February 14, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe expressed discontent at the discussion in line with COCOBOD.



"Women in the chamber are not happy and instead of doing that, they are rather discussing cocoa. If COCOBOD wants a day for cocoa, he should tell us we should find a day for cocoa, but they shouldn't use a day of love to come and discuss cocoa here.



“This is a day that this House must appreciate that after a hard day's work, you have to pull a break and show love either to your workers, or spouses. If you don't have a spouse to love, go and love people in your office,” she said.



In Ghana, February 14 is also known as National Chocolate Day to celebrate the most popular product of Ghana's premium export – cocoa.

Universally, the day is known as Valentine's Day, or Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine to celebrate love.







NAY/AE