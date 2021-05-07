Don't use a sledgehammer to whip galamseyers - Sammi Awuku tells gov't

National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Sammi Awuku has called on the government to exercise restraint in dealing with the people involved in galamsey.

He called on the government not to use a sledgehammer to whip the galamseyers into line but rather adopt a softer approach which, he believed, will equally affect the necessary changes.



He appealed to the government to guide and educate the galamseyers into doing mining the right way.



Referencing community mining, Sammi Awuku held strongly that what the galamseyers need is a better tool to engage in other alternative sources of livelihood.



He believed it is not always that harsher punishment is the best way to change attitudes.



"Let's have some inspectors to guide these young people," he stated.

To Sammi Awuku, the fight against illegal mining will take a while but however he was optimistic, through proper engagements with the players, it will be resolved.



"And when you engage these men, traditionally, it's difficult to change but when progress demands change, there must be. It will take a while; this orientation. And for them to understand that there is an alternative livelihood; it can be farming. Number 2 is that we can help you to practice safe methods of mining."



He spoke to Kwami Sefa Kayi during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme.



