Don’t use my father for your campaigns – Sekou Nkrumah to Mahama

Sekou Nkrumah and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Controversial son of Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President, Dr Sekou Nkrumah has asked the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama to desist from using his father, Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s name for his campaign, stating that he has nothing to do with the NDC.

Dr Nkrumah, a bitter critic of the NDC and its flagbearer, issued the caution on social media as Ghana marked Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day on Monday, September 21, 2020.



“Please someone should tell Mahama not to use Kwame Nkrumah’s name on his campaign. Our first President has nothing to do with NDC,” he opined in a post sighted by MyNewsGh.com



It is unclear what specifically provoked the caution but Nkrumah’s still evokes feelings of nationalism and patriotism and remains a good campaign tool.



Sekou Nkrumah has in the last few months taken on the NDC over some of its activities and programmes, regularly throwing potshots at John Mahama.

But recently, he waded into the choice of former President Johnn Mahama as the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), saying, Ghanaians are not fools to return Mr Mahama to the highest position of the land.



According to Sekou Nkrumah, no amount of lies or propaganda will make Ghanaians bring back Mahama as President.



“Ghanaians are not fools, no amount of lies or propaganda can make them change their minds just four years after voting Mahama out,” he disclosed.



“I think it should be made clear to the NDC that nothing can make them win power under the leadership of Mahama. He was president before and did not perform, his government was corrupt and incompetent,” he added.

