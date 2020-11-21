Don’t vote along party lines but according to govt's impact – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

Former President of Ghana and leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama says the years where people voted based on party colours are far over.

According to him, people should now vote based on the understanding of the issues and how governments that have been in power have affected their lives.



Because that is the only way as citizens, accountability for stewardship can be asked for from the people who are put in positions to lead the country.



The former President was speaking to the people of Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti region when he made this known.

He said “the days where we used to vote along party lines is over. There is a new dawn and you need to look at yourself and how the government has impacted on you to vote. I’m very optimistic that if you look at your life and lifestyle to vote in the 2020 elections, the NDC will emerge victorious in the impending election”.



The NDC noted that as time draws nearer for the country to go to the polls, the governing party will induce them with many material things including money, cloth and others but there is the need for them not to fall for it but rather focus on what is best for the country to bring back the NDC to continue the good works for Ghana.