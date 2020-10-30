Don’t waste your time on Mahama’s lies – Bawumia's Advisor to the media

Dr. Gideon Boako, Financial Advisor and Spokesperson to the Vice President

Financial Advisor and Spokesperson to the Vice President, Dr. Gideon Boako has called on the media to stop giving relevance to the “Ghana is back to HIPC lies” being spewed by former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, the media should make clear the response of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the statement made by the former President instead of trying to start a debate between the ruling party and the National Democratic Congress (NDC)



Dr. Boako made this assertion in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Afrifa-Mensa on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show. “Don’t waste your time on Mahama’s lies. He has said that Ghana is back to HIPC and that has proven as a lie by the IMF. We should move forward and ignore him. As the media, we should rather explain stuff to the Ghanaian populace instead of driving sentiments between both parties”.



Referring to the IMF as the referee between the NPP and NDC, he reiterated, “IMF which is the referee between the NDC and NPP has said Mahama has lied. After the lie has been found out, we shouldn’t try and let the NPP and NDC address the matter. Mahama lied to the country and that is it, just read what the IMF has said”.



Flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama is reported to have said Ghana is back to being a Heavily Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) under the President Akufo-Addo administration.

According to ex-President Mahama, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast Ghana’s current rate of borrowing and debt at 76.7 percent debt to GDP ratio. This, according to ex-President Mahama, has brought the nation back to the days of HIPC.



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reacting to this statement explained that Ghana has not been re-admitted into the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative which it exited about 16 years ago.



Consequently, the IMF has stated that a recent update of Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio has not triggered any decision or action from the IMF.