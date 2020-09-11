Politics

Don’t waste your vote on NDC, NPP; give CPP a chance – Ivor Greenstreet

Flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet

Flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, has urged Ghanaians to give his party a chance by voting for them in the December polls.

According to him, both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have constantly failed the country.



He said although the aforementioned parties are the main political parties in Ghana, electing either is a waste of votes.



Mr. Greenstreet said after 27 years of the NDC and NPP governing the country, it was time to give the CPP a chance. “The CPP represents some core things that are valuable to the people of Ghana. After 27 years, these two large parties have failed to properly deliver programmes that affect ordinary Ghanaians,” he said on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News.



“Everybody is looking for something different and I believe it’s time to give the two main parties a proper electric shock.



“Those who are voting, are voting under the illusion that, when you vote for the CPP or any of the smaller party, it is a wasted vote but in actual fact, a vote for the NPP or NDC is rather a wasted vote because they don’t do anything in the personal lives of people. That is why a vote for the CPP is a vote for yourself.”

The CPP leader further stated that the party will tackle deep-rooted corruption and revamp industrialization if given the nod.







“We are not going to do the NPP and NDC gimmicks in this country to get some loans and do some funny things. We will talk about how we will ensure there will be stations for locally produced products which are used for housing to create a massive industry,” Mr. Greenstreet added.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.