Don'tTaxMyPeriod protesters 'ambush' Ofori-Atta at parliament ahead of budget reading

Some members of the Ghanaian society who are against the idea of the government taxing sanitary pads for women have thronged Parliament House ahead of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta’s arrival for the 2024 budget presentation.

In a video shared by Starr FM on the X app, some of the members of the group were captured wielding paper artwork in a protest dubbed #Don'tTaxMyPeriod.



Some inscriptions on the artwork are #HaltPeriodTaxNow and #MenstruationIsNatural.



This, they believe, will help the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to understand what their position is on taxes on sanitary pads.



The aim of this group has been the desire to have taxes on sanitary pads scrapped completely.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) platform on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has called on the government to remove taxes on sanitary pads to enhance menstrual hygiene and quality of life for all women in Ghana.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is presenting the 2024 budget in parliament on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

The presentation of the annual budget by the finance minister is a constitutional obligation, performed on behalf of the president to affirm the government's commitment to fiscal transparency and responsibility.



Watch the video below:





