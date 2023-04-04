Donald Trump formally arrested

Former President Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump has arrived at the Manhattan district attorney's office in lower Manhattan, where he is under arrest and in police custody before his upcoming arraignment.

Trump is expected to be fingerprinted as part of the arrest, though it's still unclear whether his mugshot will be taken.



He will next be brought to a courtroom, where he will be arraigned — an appearance that is expected to be quick and routine but represents a surreal and historic moment in US history.

Trump is not expected to be handcuffed following his arrest, as he will remain under constant law enforcement protection.