Donald Trump is leaving power with Akufo-Addo - Margaret Ansei

Donald Trump, US president

A deputy spokesperson for the National Democratic Congress election 2020 campaign Madam Margaret Ansei popularly known as Magoo has opined that from the results of the American election compiled so far, everything shows clearly that the incumbent president Donald Trump is leaving power and Ghana’s President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo will follow soon.

The deputy spokesperson explained that everything points to the fact that Akufo-Addo Addo who has shared Ghana’s resources through dubious means to members of his family members has attracted the anger of Ghanaians.



She cited the Agyapa deal which has been confirmed by the Special Prosecutor that it was distraught with nepotism and did not pass through authentic legal requirements as reasons why Ghanaians must vote Akufo-Addo out so that John Dramani Mahama will prosecute those robbing Ghanaians when he assumes power again.

Madam Margaret Ansei who is currently on a regional campaign radio tour in the Eastern Region assured that nothing can save Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who has come to raid Ghanaians and thrown the country into unbearable hardship despite all the juicy promises he made prior to his election in 2016.



She stated that as it stands now the majority of Ghanaians are waiting patiently to vote out the Akufo-Addo's family and friends government on December 7th just like the Americans have done to Donald Trump.