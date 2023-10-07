Donor-funded HIV drugs held at port over ECOWAS, AU, COVID-19 taxes

File photo of some HIV anti-retroviral drugs

The Ghana Network of Persons Living with HIV (NAP+ Ghana) has stated that there is currently an acute shortage of anti-retroviral medication specifically the Abacavir Lamivudine regimen for Persons Living with HIV (PLHIV) across the country.

In a statement by the group dated October 5, 2023, it said the situation has persisted since August this year when members of the association reported the shortage of the medication needed daily to help patients attain viral suppression.



“Our members across Ghana reported a shortage of the adult dose of ABACAVIR LAMIVUDINE in August this year,” the group said.



The group revealed that a sufficient number of the anti-retroviral drug purchased with donor funding have been detained at the port over tax clearance issues.



“The anti-retroviral medication had been bought with donor funds and at no cost to the Country and should not attract tax. Meanwhile, they are being held until AU TAX, ECOWAS TAX and COVID-19 TAX are paid before we can access our medication,” NAP+ Ghana said.



“Of utmost concern is that some persons who are put on Abacavir/Lamivudine which is stuck at the harbour, are persons who had kidney and liver problems while on the TLD regimen. One of our members has not been on medication for 4 months due to a shortage of Abacavir/Lamivudine in her facility.

“Our investigations revealed that in some facilities, prescribers give Abacavir/Lamivudine medication meant for children to adults. Therefore, instead of one tablet a day, they have to take five tablets in the morning and five tablets in the evening, of the children’s dose,” the group added.



NAP+ Ghana warned that the continues delay of the drugs at the port will lead to the building of resistance of the disease to the anti-retroviral resulting in more complications in patients.





GA/SARA

