Donyina chief destooled over gross misconduct, other charges

Some elders of Dankwa Bretuo Brafuo family

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Nana Osei Dankwa Brefo II, chief of Donyina, has been destooled for insubordination and violating chieftaincy rules.

The Donyina stool descent's Dankwa Bretuo Brafuo family unanimously destooled the chief for various misconducts, including abuse of traditions and unaccounted sales of properties.



During the destoolment process, Abusuapanin Nana Appiah Kwarteng narrated a series of misconducts exhibited by the Donyina chief.



He explained why the chief deserved to be destooled before a sheep was slaughtered on his head.



As part of the destoolment process, a sheep was sacrificed to appease the gods and ancestral spirits. Additionally, it was intended to prevent the chief from returning to the throne by placing a curse on him.



According to the abusuapanin, the chief who has reigned for 23 years has never gone to the stool room to perform any traditions to honour the ancestors. Thus, he has never poured libation nor visited the sacred room.

The abusuapanin has disclosed that despite several pieces of advice given to the chief, he continues to make poor decisions. He has even gone as far as rejecting real family members and appointing strangers as family heads.



He has repeatedly lied to the Ashanti overlord about nonexistent things.



He accused him of selling family properties without accountability or concern for the family.



The executive director of Corruption Combat International and Investigative Chief for Otumfuo, Nana Kwadwo Amoah Ampem Okogyeabour has revealed that according to his investigations, the Donyina chief is responsible for the challenges faced by the community.



He further added that the chief has neglected his duty to ensure the well-being of the community.

He also alleged that the chief had surrounded himself with strangers who, in turn, mismanaged things including sales of land by strangers without rendering accounts to the community.



Watch the video below:



