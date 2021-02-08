Dorbor community bid accident victims farewell

Some personalities at the funeral ground

Correspondence from Bono Region

Saturday, February 6, 2021, will remain a dark day in the history of Dorbor community in Banda Constituency in the Bono Region of Ghana.



On Thursday, November 26, 2020, some party members of the National Democratic Congress, the NDC, had an accident on their way to witness a parliamentary debate that has been organized by the National Commission for Civic Education at Ahenkro, the district capital of Banda.



The two victims of the accident; Donkor Bernard, 38, and Kraa Akosua Lordina, 19, were buried together on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Dorbor.



The funeral was held at Dorbor L/A Primary School park after the burial service.



The Bono Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, who was also a former high commissioner to Algeria, Hon Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo, led a delegation of NDC Regional Executives to this funeral. This was announced at the funeral grounds by the Regional Communication Officer, Mr. Charles Akowuah Tuffour to introduce their dignitaries to the bereaved families and the Dorbor community.

The Member of Parliament for Banda Constituency who doubles as the Deputy Chief Whip of NDC in Parliament, Hon Ahmed Ibrahim and his constituency executives led by Mr. Donkor Vasco, the Constituency Chairman thronged at the funeral grounds to mourn their departed comrades.



Mr. Ligbe John, a close friend of the late Donkor Bernard could not hold his tears as he filed past the casket of his late friend. A number of the youth had to take Mr. Ligbi off from the funeral grounds in order to carry the casket to the cemetery for burial.



Mr. Abubakar Mohammed, who was also on board in the Kia truck recounted how the accident occurred. He said that the Kia truck suddenly developed a fault where the driver could not control the steering wheel which led to the unfortunate accident. For him, he was discharged the same day he was sent to the Wenchi Methodist Hospital for treatment.



According to Opanin Adama, one of the elders of Dorbor, the community has never witnessed such a mass accident which involved seventy passengers onboard. He, however, stated that this fatal accident will remain in their history for very long years.