Dorcas Affo-Toffey constructs bridge in Jomoro

John Mahama, Dorcas Affo-Toffey at the commissioning of the bridge

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Residents at Metika in the Half-Assini area of the Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region heaved a sigh of relief after the Member of Parliament (MP), Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has re-constructed their bridge which has been there for over 100 years.

Vehicles now move freely while business activities are ongoing in and around Metika, a fishing community.



For the first time in the history of the town, vehicles can move around the community by using the bridge and residents are elated about the development.



This came to light during the commissioning of the bridge by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.



The bridge serves as a link to residents in Jawu, Anume, Tuope, Half-Assini, and Tikobo, among others.



The residents revealed that before the construction of the bridge, fishermen who trade between these towns and Metika had to park their vehicles at a distance and walk to and from the towns to carry their fish.



They explained that they presumed the MP would not be able to construct the bridge due to court issues.

The MP, Dorcas Affo-Toffey said the construction of the bridge was a promise made to them during her campaign to become the MP.



She bemoaned how some school children and traders suffered when they used the bridge so decided to construct the bridge to alleviate the suffering of the residents.



She called on the residents to ensure proper maintenance by notifying her if there was any issue with the bridge.



The NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, praised the MP for such a project.



He said such projects should have been undertaken by the central government so if an MP has been able to do such a project, she deserves another chance to represent the people of Jomoro in Parliament.



