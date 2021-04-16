Dormaa Ahenkro fake doctor busted

Busted fake doctor, Prince Tutu

A young man who works as a Medical Doctor at St. Kyeadea Clinic- Babianeha near Dormaa Ahenkro in the Dormaa Municipality of the Bono Region has been found out to be fake after investigators used Anas Aremeyaw Anas' method to bust him.

The suspect Prince Tutu was busted following undercover investigations involving officials of the Medical and Dental Council and the Ghana Police Service.



According to officials of the Medical and Dental Council, the suspect who presents himself as a trained Medical Doctor, does not have the requisite documents contrary to section 48(b) and d (ii) of Health Professions Regulatory Act, 2013 (ACT 857).



Revealing how he was busted to MyNewsGh.com, police disclosed that an investigator in the case disguised himself and went to the said facility as a patient.

The suspect attended to him as a medical officer and made him undergo some laboratory examination. He afterwards prescribed some medication such as Nugel -O Suspension, Omeprazole tablets, paracetamol tablets, Metronidazole tablets, Arfan 20/120, Antimalarial Arthemether Lumefantrine tablets, Novacip-500 and Ciprofloxacin tablets. He then asked complainant to come back for review the following week.



‘Doctor’ Prince Tutu would be arraigned before Dormaa Ahenkro Circuit Court today April 16, 2021, to be remanded into Police Custody to assist in investigations.



Meanwhile, complainant’s attendant folder was retrieved from the facility for evidential purpose.