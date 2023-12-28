Dormaa Central MP files nomination for re-election

Kwaku Agyemang-Manu

Source: GNA

Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa Central Constituency and Health Minister, has filed a nomination to contest the Party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries.

The form was presented by Clement Obeng, the MP’s Personal Assistant and spokesperson accompanied by a handful of supporters to some Constituency Executives at the Party’s office, at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region.



A cash of GhC38,000.00, an amount fixed by the Party for a sitting MP contesting for the parliamentary primaries was paid.



Speaking to the press after submitting the form, Obeng debunked claims within some quarters in the constituency that Agyemang-Manu did not have intention of contesting again for the Dormaa Central seat.

He expressed the MP’s determination to continue with the numerous development projects he had brought to the area, promising to continue with works on the Dormaa-Ahenkro-Aboabo road if retained in office.



Nana Dwomo Benson, the Constituency Secretary of the NPP, who received the form entreated the team to embark on a campaign devoid of insults, backbiting and acrimony.



Yao Yeboah, the Board Chairman of Ghana Health Service, had earlier filed his nomination to also contest in the primaries.