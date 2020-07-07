Regional News

Dormaa Central MP hands over police station to Nsesreso community

Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa Central, has handed over a newly-constructed Police Station to the Nsesreso Community in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.

The facility, funded by the MP with labour provided by community members, has separate male, female and juvenile cells, offices, reception and an armoury among other things to help curb crime in the area.



Speaking at a mini durbar of the chiefs and people of the community, also attended by Mr James Oppong Boanuh, the Inspector General of Police, Mr Agyemang-Manu debunked allegations of non-achievement being peddled against him in the Constituency by his political opponents.



He cited many socio-economic development projects he had completed whilst others are in the process of completion since his election as the MP for the area.



Mr Agyemang-Manu, who doubles as the Minister of Health, said: “I work as I should and if you go to the Cabinet level I do what I am supposed to do. When I come down to my Constituency too I serve and discharge my responsibility for the best interest of the people”.



He entreated the Police Administration to take advantage of land provided by the chief and his elders to commence the construction of a Police barracks to accommodate personnel to be posted there.

The MP appealed for the posting of adequate number of personnel to ensure efficient discharge of their constitutional mandate for the benefit of other surrounding communities.



Mr Drissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive, said the Police Station would help curb crime in the area and urged residents to build good relationships with the police officers adding that “policing is a shared responsibility”.



He said since he assumed office the Municipal Assembly had prioritised the welfare of police officers and cited a mechanised borehole provided by the Assembly for the Amasu Police Station.



It had also extended electricity to that place, in addition to the provision of a water closet toilet facility for the District Police Station at Dormaa Ahenkro, he noted.

