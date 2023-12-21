Dormaahene announces suspension of Berekum from Bono Regional House of Chiefs

President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Osaedeeyo Agyeman Badu II

The President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Osaedeeyo Agyeman Badu II has announced the suspension of the Berekum Traditional Council from the activities of the House.

Speaking at an annual end of year review meeting, the president said the decision comes with the collective endorsement of seven members of the house.



“As we sit here today, seven of us who are chiefs in this Bono Region namely Drobohene, Nsokohene Dwinimhene, Wenchihene, Kwaatsomanhene, Sumaahene and myself Dormaahene and the people of Bono have resolved that from henceforth we have nothing to do with Berekum in terms of activities in this house until they find a way to tell us something reasonable,” he stated.



Explaining the reasoning behind the decision, Dormaahene said the suspension is in connection with an injunction initiated by the Berekum Traditional Council which restrained him from attending the recent funeral of the late Berekumhene Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.



According to him, the suspension of Berekum from the Bono Regional House of Chiefs will stand until the Council provides a better explanation to the court action.



A Sunyani High Court on Wednesday (Nov 22), restrained Dormaahene from attending the funeral on Thursday, Nov 23, since it could lead to the breach of the peace.



The order followed an application brought before the court by a member of the Berekum Traditional Council, Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II.

According to the applicant, the decision by Dormaahene to attend the funeral on Thursday, the same day the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu was scheduled to attend the funeral could lead to the breach of peace in the area.



The planning committee of the funeral had scheduled for Dormaahene to attend the funeral on Wednesday while noting that Otumfuo traditionally is the last person to attend the burial of a Berekumhene since the Berekumhene owes allegiance to the Golden Stool - Asanteman.



GA/SARA



