Dormaahene hauled before Judicial Council over comment on Quayson trial

Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II

The Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II who doubles as a High Court judge has been hauled before the Judicial Council over recent comments he made on a case before the courts.

His appearance according to reports is on the back of his comment on the criminal prosecution of the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.



Known in private life as Justice Daniel Mensah, the Dormaahene speaking at an event organised by the John Evans Atta Mills Heritage in Sunyani called on the Attorney General to file a nolle proesqui in the case of the MP.



According to the chief, the re-election of the MP whose election in 2020 was cancelled by a Supreme Court panel as unconstitutional meant there is an overwhelming endorsement of his candidature and thus the need to discontinue his prosecution.



He further made a case for an amendment to the existing legal regime on the ineligibility of dual citizens to be elected as Members of Parliament.



His statement received wide criticism especially from pro-government persons and has reportedly landed him before a committee of the Judicial Council chaired by the Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Sackey Torkonoo.



Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress has condemned the action by the Judicial Council describing it as persecution against the Dormaahene.

GA/SARA



Watch the latest episode of the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch the newest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



