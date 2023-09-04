Dormaahene speaks for the NDC - Freddie Blay alleges

Freddie Blay claims the Dormaahene speaks for the NDC

Freddie Blay, a former National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has suggested that the Dormaahene speaks for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Nana Agyemang Badu II, who also sits as a High Court judge, was at the center of a portion of a conversation that the former NPP chairman was having with Kwesi Parker-Wilson of Oyerepa TV on the wider issues of political party affiliates appointed as judges.



Freddie Blay shot down the argument that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has become known for making a lot of appointments of political people as judges of Ghana’s superior courts.



Explaining the issue, the former NPP chairman said that if that was the case, such individuals like the Dormaahene should be considered since, in his opinion, even as a judge, he speaks for the NDC.



“I was in parliament with somebody who is a Member of Parliament for the NDC, after he was booted out of parliament, he applied and he joined the judiciary. He is still now a member.



“There is the Dormaa judge… the chief, he speaks for the NDC; makes utterances for them… and it’s obvious that he speaks for the NDC, and that’s my opinion. I say all his utterances indicate that he supports the NDC,” he stated.

Earlier, the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, called for a balancing out of Ghana's Bench, which he said, is currently packed with persons who are sympathetic to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He called on lawyers in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to prepare themselves to get onto the Bench in order to balance out the massive appointments Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made onto the bench in the last seven years.



“You can see what the current president has done, he has appointed the biggest number of judges onto the bench, it is more than 80 towards 100 and counting," he noted in a virtual address to the 3rd Annual Lawyers Conference of the NDC on Saturday, September 2.



“He has packed the court and we know they have packed the court because they want to avoid accountability after they have left office. We must be prepared as NDC legal persons to also go onto the bench so that we can balance out the judiciary.



“Currently, the judiciary is packed with NPP-inclined judges because this government has carried out a deliberate policy of putting their people on to the bench,” he added.

Watch Freddie Blay's engagement with Kwesi Parker-Wilson below:







